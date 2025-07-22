Catalina Resources Completes RC Drilling at Laverton Project

Catalina Resources Ltd (ASX: CTN) has announced the successful completion of reverse circulation (RC) drilling at its 100%-owned Laverton Project, located near the Mt Weld Rare Earth Element (REE) Mine in Western Australia. Catalina Resources is an Australian diversified mineral exploration and mine development company whose vision is to create shareholder value through the successful exploration of prospective gold, base metal, lithium and iron ore projects and the development of these projects into production.

A total of 711 metres were drilled across five RC holes, targeting both gold and REE mineralisation. Samples from the drilling have been submitted to a laboratory for analysis, with assay results expected shortly. The company is anticipating results for both gold and Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO).

The Laverton Project presents a dual-target opportunity for Catalina, including a previous significant gold intercept from aircore drilling of 28m @ 1.09 g/t Au and a nearby high-grade REE intersection of over 1% TREO from aircore drilling. Catalina is leveraging its strategic location and previous exploration success to advance both gold and REE targets at Laverton.

Planning is now underway for a follow-up drilling program, contingent upon the receipt and review of the assay results. The announcement was authorised for release by the Executive Director, Ross Cotton, who can be contacted for investor/shareholder inquiries.