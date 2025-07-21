Enova Mining Hits High-Grade Titanium and Rare Earth Discovery in Brazil

Enova Mining Limited (ASX: ENV) has announced a new high-grade titanium and rare earth element (REE) discovery at its Coda Central Project in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Enova Mining is a critical minerals exploration and development company focused on rare earth elements and battery metals in Brazil and Australia. The initial auger drilling program has confirmed broad zones of near-surface titanium, rare earth, and niobium mineralisation hosted in weathered kamafugite.

The company completed nine auger holes, totaling 169 metres, across a 12 square kilometre area targeting ferruginous saprolite. Assay results from the first five holes revealed significant intercepts of titanium oxide (TiO2), total rare earth oxides (TREO), and niobium oxide (Nb2O5). Key highlights include 25 metres at 12.0% TiO2 from the surface, including 18 metres at 13.89% TiO2 from 7 metres, and 15 metres at 4,041 parts per million TREO with 22.5% neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr) from the surface. Notable niobium intercepts include 19 metres at 848 ppm Nb2O5 from 6 metres. All five initial holes intersected high-grade mineralisation, confirming the project’s multi-element potential.

Executive Director Eric Vesel stated that the exceptional near-surface intercepts highlight the project’s immense scale and critical mineral potential. The combination of high-grade titanium, rare earth, and anomalous niobium mineralisation from the surface across multiple holes positions Coda Central as a compelling, multi-commodity discovery. Vesel noted that these results provide a robust foundation for accelerated resource delineation and strategic development.

Metallurgical test work is underway on a 270-kilogram composite sample to evaluate processing pathways for recovering titanium and REEs. Additionally, magnetic separation and mineral characterisation studies are in progress to support resource delineation. Enova plans to continue drilling to extend near-surface coverage and build geological confidence across the saprolite zone.