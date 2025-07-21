InteliCare CEO Daniel Pilbrow Resigns, Tim Chapman Appointed Interim Executive Director

InteliCare Holdings Ltd (ICR), an Australian Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology company commercialising its proprietary AI driven InteliCare platform in the aged care, disability and health sectors, has announced the resignation of Chief Executive Officer Daniel Pilbrow. Mr. Pilbrow will step down from his role, effective 10 October 2025, having accepted a senior leadership position with one of Australia’s largest aged care providers. The company’s board has thanked Mr. Pilbrow for his contribution, particularly through a pivotal period of strategic reset, commercial progress, and investor re-engagement.

According to the announcement, Mr. Pilbrow will continue to support InteliCare in an advisory capacity to ensure continuity across current projects, key strategic initiatives and industry relationships during this leadership transition. The board has commenced a formal process to appoint a permanent Chief Executive Officer and will update the market in due course.

To facilitate a smooth leadership transition, the Board has appointed current Non-Executive Director Tim Chapman as an Interim Executive Director. Mr. Chapman will work alongside Chief Technology Officer Mike Tappenden, with support from Chair Neale Fong until a new CEO is appointed. Mr. Tappenden will continue to lead operational delivery, focusing on major customer deployments including Hardi Aged Care and mecwacare.

Dr. Neale Fong, Chairman of InteliCare, acknowledged Mr. Pilbrow’s instrumental role in repositioning InteliCare and establishing a clear growth pathway. Mr. Chapman expressed his confidence in InteliCare’s positioning to deliver meaningful impact and long-term value, citing strong customer traction and a clear strategic roadmap.