Prodigy Gold Announces Entitlement Offer Results

Prodigy Gold NL (ASX: PRX) has announced the results of its partially underwritten non-renounceable entitlement offer. Prodigy Gold, which focuses on gold exploration in the Tanami Gold Province, offered one new share for every share held. The offer closed on Monday, 14 July 2025.

The company received and accepted valid applications for 2,225,176,459 shares under the entitlement offer and associated shortfall offer, raising approximately $4,450,353.24 before costs. The issue price was $0.002 per share. Major shareholder APAC Resources Limited subscribed for its full entitlement and additional shares under the shortfall offer, remaining within the 3% creep exemption under section 611(9) of the Corporations Act 2001.

Plutus Prospecting Pty Ltd, as partial underwriter, was issued 949,879,092 shortfall shares according to the underwriting agreement. Prodigy Gold is pleased with the outcome, noting that current shareholders, including APAC, subscribed for over 70% of the shares offered. The company thanked APAC, Plutus, and all participants for their support. An Appendix 2A regarding the 3,175,055,551 new shares issued has been released.

Plutus has the right to request a subsequent placement of shares at $0.002 per share to increase its holding to 19.90% of the company’s issued capital within 75 days of the closing date. The funds raised will support Prodigy Gold’s exploration targets and development strategies. The announcement was approved for release by the Board of Directors.