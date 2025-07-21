ActivEX Announces Maiden Gold Resource Estimate at Mt Hogan

ActivEX Limited (ASX: AIV) has announced a maiden JORC-compliant Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 8.5 million tonnes at 1.13 grams per tonne of gold, totaling 310,000 ounces of gold at a 0.3g/t cutoff grade, for the Mt Hogan historic gold mine. ActivEX Limited is at the forefront of mineral exploration, committed to uncovering high-value mineral resources. The Mt Hogan gold mine is part of its Gilberton JV gold project with Gilberton Gold Pty Ltd.

The resource estimate was completed by WA-based consultancy Auspin Exploration and Drilling Pty Ltd, and Gilberton Gold Pty Ltd has granted permission for the report’s release. Managing Director Mark Derriman stated that the resource estimation journey commenced in 2022 with a focus on exploration near the Mt Hogan Gold Mine. Three phases of RC/Core drilling, culminating in a November 2023 RC drilling program, supported the estimate.

Incoming JV partner Gilberton Gold Pty Ltd will take over management of operations, with the next drilling phase planned for late Q3 2025. This phase will include both RC and Core drilling. The Mt Hogan area represents a small portion of an 8km gold mineralised trend along the southern margin of the Mt Hogan Granite.

The Gilberton Gold Project also includes two other historic gold mining centres at Josephine and Comstock, which have seen limited exploration to date. The Gilberton Gold Project is situated in the Georgetown Province in northeast Queensland, approximately 300km west-northwest of Townsville.