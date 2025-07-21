North Stawell Minerals Completes $1.5 Million Private Placement

North Stawell Minerals Ltd (ASX: NSM) has announced the completion of its private placement, raising a total of $1.5 million before costs. The final allocation of 16,666,668 ordinary shares at $0.03 per share has secured the remaining $500,000, successfully concluding the placement initially announced on June 11, 2025. North Stawell Minerals is an Australian-based gold exploration company focused on discovering large scale gold deposits in the highly prospective Stawell Mineralised Corridor in Victoria. The company is exploring prospective tenements near the Stawell Gold Field, which has produced over five million ounces of gold.

The placement of shares was offered to sophisticated and strategic gold investors. The company raised an initial $1,000,000, announced on June 23, 2025, bringing the total capital raised to the targeted $1.5 million. This funding is intended to support the company’s exploration activities in the Stawell Mineralised Corridor.

An Appendix 2A and cleansing notice have been released to support the allocation of the placement shares, ensuring transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements. The announcement was approved for release by the Board of North Stawell Minerals Ltd.

North Stawell Minerals encourages investors and media to direct inquiries to the provided contact details or visit the company’s website for additional information. Further details can also be found on their LinkedIn and Twitter profiles.