Global Uranium (GUE) Commences Exploration at Pine Ridge Uranium Project

Global Uranium and Enrichment Limited (ASX: GUE, OTCQB: GUELF) has announced the commencement of its maiden drill program at the Pine Ridge Uranium Project in Wyoming. Global Uranium is an Australian public listed company focused on uranium exploration and development, as well as uranium enrichment technology. The exploration is being conducted through Powder River Basin LLC, a 50/50 joint venture between Global Uranium and Snow Lake Energy (NASDAQ: LITM).

The Pine Ridge Uranium Project is located in the Powder River Basin, Wyoming, a significant area for uranium production in the United States. The project is a near-development In-Situ Recovery (ISR) uranium project. The drill program, consisting of 38,000 metres (125,000ft) of drilling, will focus on testing high-priority targets within the project area. The project is strategically located approximately 15km from Cameco’s Smith Ranch Mill and surrounded by established uranium projects held by UEC and Cameco.

Andrew Ferrier, Managing Director of Global Uranium and Enrichment, expressed enthusiasm for the commencement of exploration and drilling at Pine Ridge. He stated that the project possesses the geological and logistical fundamentals to become a tier-one uranium asset. Mr. Ferrier highlighted that the team has thoroughly reviewed historical drilling data and integrated it with their own geological assessments to define a series of high-priority drill targets.

The company has contracted Single Water Services LLC and Hawkins CBM Logging, Inc. to support the drilling program. SOLA Project Services, led by Bryan Soliz, has been contracted to lead the geologic and mineralization modelling, correlating uranium roll fronts among multiple sandstone packages. The company anticipates that the initial phase of drilling will systematically test the identified targets and advance towards delivering on its Exploration Target, providing the foundation for a maiden JORC Mineral Resource Estimate.