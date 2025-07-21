Whitebark Energy Completes Cultural Heritage Survey for Alinya Project

Whitebark Energy Limited (ASX:WBE) has announced the completion of a cultural heritage survey across the Rickerscote Lead within its Alinya Project, paving the way for extensive soil geochemistry testing. Whitebark Energy is an ASX-listed exploration and production company focused on delivering conventional oil and gas to support global energy transition, and building a clean energy future through natural hydrogen exploration and geothermal power. The company’s Alinya Project is located in the Officer Basin.

The soil geochemistry testing is designed to assess the potential generation of hydrogen and helium in the basin. Whitebark anticipates that this testing will be an effective exploration activity to better understand the basin’s potential. The Alinya Project contains over 20 identified prospects, with the Rickerscote prospect being the largest, exceeding 180km2 (and up to 400km2) of closure, making it one of the largest undrilled structures onshore Australia.

The cultural heritage surveys are critical for mobilising equipment to the site. Whitebark expects the soil testing program to commence in mid-August, with sampling completed approximately 30 days later. The company will carefully locate the soil testing sensors to gather detailed information on helium and hydrogen generation over the Rickerscote area. This data will support the optimisation of future exploration well locations.

Whitebark believes that successful exploration efforts on the Alinya Project will unlock a new hydrogen, helium, and hydrocarbon province for Australia. This could enhance energy security, boost energy exports to key Asian markets, and position Australia at the forefront of the clean energy revolution. The announcement was approved for release by the Whitebark Energy Limited Board.