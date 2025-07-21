ActivEX Announces Maiden Gold Resource Estimate at Mt Hogan

ActivEX Limited (ASX: AIV) has announced its maiden JORC compliant Inferred Mineral Resource estimate for the Mt Hogan historic gold mine, part of its Gilberton JV gold project with Gilberton Gold Pty Ltd. ActivEX Limited is at the forefront of mineral exploration, committed to uncovering high-value mineral resources. With a steadfast dedication to sustainability and innovation, ActivEX aims to deliver enduring value for its shareholders and positively impact the communities in which it operates.

The resource estimate, completed by WA-based consultancy Auspin Exploration and Drilling Pty Ltd, outlines an Inferred Mineral Resource of 8.5Mt @ 1.13g/t Au for 310,000 ounces of gold at a cutoff grade of 0.3g/t Au. Gilberton Gold Pty Ltd has granted permission for the resource estimate report to be released to the market, indicating a collaborative approach to the project’s advancement.

Managing Director Mark Derriman noted that the resource estimate journey began in 2022 with a focus on the Mt Hogan Gold Mine area. Three phases of RC/Core drilling led to the November 2023 RC drilling program. Incoming JV partner Gilberton Gold Pty Ltd has been crucial in funding the Project and will take over management of operations going forward with the next round of drilling planned to commence late in Q3 2025, which will comprise both RC and Core drilling.

The Mt Hogan area represents a small portion of an 8km gold mineralised trend along the southern margin of the Mt Hogan Granite. The Gilberton Gold Project also encompasses two other historic gold mining centres at Josephine and Comstock, which have seen limited exploration to date, suggesting further potential within the broader project area.