InteliCare CEO Daniel Pilbrow Resigns, Tim Chapman Appointed Interim Executive Director

InteliCare Holdings Ltd (ASX: ICR), an Australian Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology company commercialising its proprietary AI-driven InteliCare platform in the aged care, disability, and health sectors, has announced the resignation of Chief Executive Officer Daniel Pilbrow. Mr. Pilbrow will step down from his role effective 10 October 2025, having accepted a senior leadership position with a major Australian aged care provider. The Board has expressed its gratitude to Mr. Pilbrow for his contributions, particularly during a period of strategic reset and commercial progress. He will continue to support InteliCare in an advisory capacity to ensure continuity across projects and strategic initiatives.

According to the announcement, the Board has commenced a formal process to appoint a permanent Chief Executive Officer, and the market will be updated in due course. To support a smooth leadership transition, Non-Executive Director Tim Chapman has been appointed as Interim Executive Director. Mr. Chapman will work alongside Chief Technology Officer Mike Tappenden, with support from Board Chair Neale Fong, until a new CEO is appointed. Mr. Chapman brings extensive experience in technology commercialisation, healthcare innovation, and capital markets to the role.

Mike Tappenden will continue to lead operational delivery, focusing on supporting InteliCare’s major customer deployments. Dr. Neale Fong, Chairman of InteliCare, acknowledged Mr. Pilbrow’s instrumental role in repositioning the company and establishing a clear growth pathway. Mr. Chapman stated his confidence in InteliCare’s position to deliver meaningful impact and long-term value during the transition period.

Daniel Pilbrow commented on his pride in the company’s achievements and the value of InteliCare’s solutions for aged care providers. He expressed his continued support for the team in his advisory capacity. This announcement was approved for release by the Board of InteliCare Holdings Limited.