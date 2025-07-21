AML3D Secures $1.2M Order from Austal USA for Portable ARCEMY® System

AML3D Limited (ASX:AL3), a technology company disrupting metal part supply chains using its patented Wire Additive Manufacturing (WAM®) process, has announced an approximately AU$1.2 million order from Austal USA for a small edition ARCEMY® system (ARCEMYSmall). The ARCEMYSmall will be mounted in a 20-foot shipping container and delivered to the US Navy’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Danville, Virginia, which is run by Austal USA.

The pre-mounting of the ARCEMYSmall in a shipping container is expected to significantly reduce installation time, from 2-3 weeks to just 2-3 days. This portable configuration allows for easy deployment to various locations, providing flexibility as Austal USA expands its additive manufacturing operations at the Danville facility. Delivery of the ARCEMYSmall is anticipated in January 2026, with payments staged, including 50% upon order placement and the remaining balance upon delivery, testing, and commissioning.

This ARCEMYSmall will accelerate technological development and small part manufacturing at Danville, and is intended to be showcased as a precursor to a portable system suitable for forward deployment to provide point-of-need additive manufacturing for the US military. AML3D CEO Sean Ebert highlighted the significant opportunity for AML3D’s technology to support the US military and its supply chain. The company’s ARCEMY systems are already in use supporting the US Navy’s Maritime Industrial Base across submarines, shipbuilding, and munitions, and this new portable solution further broadens its potential applications.