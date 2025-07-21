Prodigy Gold Announces Entitlement Offer Results, Raises $4.45 Million

Prodigy Gold NL (ASX: PRX) has announced the results of its partially underwritten non-renounceable entitlement offer. Prodigy Gold is focused on gold exploration in the Tanami Gold Province. The company has a unique portfolio of greenfields and brownfields exploration projects.

The Entitlement Offer, which closed on July 14, 2025, offered one new share for every one share held. Valid applications were received for 2,225,176,459 shares, raising approximately $4,450,353.24 before costs, at an issue price of $0.002 per share. The company also conducted an ancillary shareholder shortfall offer. Major shareholder APAC Resources Limited subscribed for its full entitlement and additional shares under the Shortfall Offer, remaining within the 3% creep exemption under section 611(9) of the Corporations Act.

A total of 949,879,092 Shortfall Shares have been issued to Plutus Prospecting Pty Ltd, in accordance with the terms of the underwriting agreement. Prodigy Gold expressed satisfaction with the outcome, noting that current shareholders, including APAC, subscribed for over 70% of the shares on offer. An Appendix 2A regarding the 3,175,055,551 new shares issued will be released today.

The company thanked APAC and Plutus for their commitment and all participants for their support. The funds raised will be used to achieve exploration targets and enact development strategies. Plutus has the right to request Prodigy Gold to conduct a subsequent placement of shares at $0.002 per share to increase its holding to 19.90% of the issued capital within 75 days from the closing date.