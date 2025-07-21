South32 Production Surges in June Quarter

South32 (ASX:S32) has reported a robust June quarter, concluding the 2025 fiscal year with the company achieving 102 per cent of its group-wide production guidance. This strong performance was supported by increased output across several key commodities. South32 is a diversified mining and metals company producing commodities including aluminium, copper, nickel, and zinc. The company has operations in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America.

Specifically, copper production saw a significant increase of 20 per cent, while aluminium production rose by 6 per cent over the year. This surge in output contributed to a 21 per cent increase in total sales volumes during the final quarter for the ASX-listed mining and metals group.

Australia Manganese and Cerro Matoso notably exceeded expectations, surpassing annual guidance by 11 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively. Furthermore, the Hermosa development project located in Arizona achieved significant construction milestones during the period. South32 also returned $US350 million to shareholders and received $US176 million in distributions from its Sierra Gorda copper joint venture.

According to South32 chief executive Graham Kerr, the company delivered another strong quarter of operating performance and is well-positioned for future growth and returns. He noted that portfolio streamlining, effective cost control measures, and recovery from weather-related disruptions were key factors contributing to the positive results. The company anticipates unit costs to align with guidance for the fiscal year and expects a working capital release of $US225 million in the second half.