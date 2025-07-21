Insignia Financial in Takeover Talks with CC

Insignia Financial remains engaged in discussions with US-based CC Capital regarding a potential takeover of the company valued at $3.4 billion. The talks stem from a non-binding and indicative proposal submitted by CC Capital to acquire all of Insignia’s shares through a scheme of arrangement. Insignia Financial provides a range of financial services, including wealth management and investment solutions, to individuals and businesses. The company aims to help clients achieve their financial goals through tailored advice and comprehensive offerings.

In an update to investors on Monday, Insignia stated that its board, with the assistance of financial and legal advisors, is continuing to evaluate the proposal. However, the company emphasised that there is no guarantee these discussions will result in a formal offer being presented to shareholders. The initial disclosure of the indicative proposal occurred on July 1.

Insignia Financial has assured the market that it will provide ongoing updates in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations. The update was authorised for release by chief executive officer Scott Hartley. Investors are advised to monitor official announcements for further developments.

The company reiterated that the discussions are ongoing, and no definitive agreement has been reached. Shareholders are urged to exercise caution and consider all available information before making any investment decisions. Insignia will keep the market informed as the situation evolves.