Broken Hill Mines Resumes ASX Trading

Broken Hill Mines (ASX:BHM) has been reinstated on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) today, commencing trade at 10:00 am AEST. The company is focused on a resource increase and upcoming drilling program at its Pinnacles Mine project. Broken Hill Mines consolidates operations from two mining companies in the Broken Hill area, running silver, lead, and zinc operations across its Rasp and Pinnacles mines.

The FY26 drilling program is designed to expand the current resource estimate, targeting both size and grade enhancements. Pinnacles currently holds an estimated resource of 6 million tonnes at 10.9% zinc equivalent. This equates to 133 grams per tonne of silver, 3.3% lead, 4.7% zinc, and 0.5g/t gold.

Broken Hill Mines plans to drill an initial 4,000 metres across the lease before the end of 2025. In addition to this, the company will log and assay another 3,000 metres of core drilling from prior explorations. Results from historical work are anticipated within the next four to six weeks, providing further insights into the project’s potential.

Drilling conducted in March 2025 yielded promising results, including 8.9 metres at 920g/t silver, 12.2% lead, and 1.3% zinc (or 36.3% zinc equivalent) from 11 metres. This included a section of 5.9 metres at 1,350g/t silver, 17.4% lead, and 1.9% zinc (or 52.8% zinc equivalent) from 14 metres at drillhole PN311.