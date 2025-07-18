Hot Stocks: BHP Group, 4DMedical, AnteoTech

US markets rose over the last four days, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each notching fresh record highs amid strong corporate earnings and resilient economic data. The S&P 500 closed up 0.6%, while the Nasdaq climbed 1.5% over the last four sessions. US retail sales rose 0.6% in June, while jobless claims dropped to 221,000, reinforcing confidence in the consumer and labour market.

The Australian share market was choppy but has gained over 1% as at midday Friday. The breakout was sparked by unexpectedly weak June jobs growth, just 2,000 jobs added, which sharpened expectations for an interest rate cut. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 pushed past the 8,700 mark for the first time on Friday, buoyed by BHP.

Investor sentiment rebounded after earlier midweek jitters around US tariff threats and soft Chinese commodity output, which had weighed on materials and healthcare sectors. Confidence was further bolstered by resilient Chinese GDP figures and improved Australian consumer sentiment.

In Friday’s company news,

BHP hits record copper and iron ore output

(ASX:BHP) BHPreported record full-year production in both iron ore and copper, with copper output rising 8% to over 2 million tonnes. Iron ore production at WAIO hit 290Mt (100% basis), despite weather disruptions. The company also raised the capital expenditure estimate for its Jansen Stage 1 potash project in Canada from US$5.7bn to US$7.0–7.4bn due to cost pressures. BHP continues to advance emissions reduction initiatives, including low-emissions shipping and steelmaking trials with China Baowu. Western Australia Nickel remains under temporary suspension.

4DMedical renews US contract and validates new lung biomarkers in major COPD study

(ASX:4DX) 4DMedicalhas renewed its three-year contract with the University of Michigan Medical Center, valued at approximately A$155,000, for continued use of its structural lung analysis tools. Concurrently, a multicentre study published in Respiratory Research validated the company’s XV Technology® for detecting small airways disease earlier than traditional diagnostics. In a further boost, 4DMedical secured A$3.8m in federal funding under the AEA grant program to advance AI-powered lung function biomarkers with leading Australian research institutions.

AnteoTech’s high-silicon battery anode hits 890-cycle milestone, eyes EV and medtech markets