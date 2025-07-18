Connexion Mobility (CXZ) Reports Revenue Growth and Increased Profitability in Q4 FY25

Connexion Mobility Ltd (CXZ), a company that supplies mobility SaaS platforms, OnTRAC and Connexion, to US Automotive OEMs and franchised dealers for managing their courtesy transportation activity, has released its quarterly update for the period ended 30 June 2025. All figures reported are unaudited and in USD unless otherwise stated. The company reported continued growth in marketplace subscriptions and focused its R&D efforts on initiatives impacting OEM and large Dealer Group sales.

Financially, Connexion reported Q4 revenue of $2.9 million, a 3% increase over the prior quarter. Gross profit remained steady at $1.9 million. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased by 8% to 0.073 US cents, while net profit before tax rose by 7% to $0.9 million. Operating cash flow saw a 12% increase, reaching $0.7 million. The company maintains a strong financial position with net cash and investments of $5.9 million and no debt.

Connexion is focused on diversifying revenue streams by deepening relationships with existing OEM counterparts, initiating new relationships within other OEM departments, and engaging with OEMs outside of its current customer base. Dealership sales traction continued with approximately 40 net new subscriptions and/or trials, compared to around 30 in the previous quarter. The company’s marketplace, launched in H2 FY24, continues to grow its subscriptions monthly, focusing R&D efforts on products valued by OEMs and large Dealer Groups.

During the quarter, Connexion repurchased 18.4 million shares at an average price of A$0.025 per share. The company’s capital management initiatives are designed to not constrain organic investment initiatives. The Board and Management maintain a disciplined approach to costs, reinvesting a large portion of maintainable earnings back into long-term growth initiatives.