Omnia Metals Completes Gold Drilling Program at Salt Creek Project

Omnia Metals Group Ltd (ASX:OM1) has announced the completion of a 941-metre Slim Line Reverse Circulation (SLRC) drill program at its Salt Creek Project, located north-east of Kalgoorlie. Omnia Metals Group aims to become a leader in the exploration and development of future-facing commodities used in advanced technologies and essential to the global energy transition. The drilling program targeted high-priority gold targets across the project area.

The SLRC drill program comprised 39 drill holes, focusing on previously untested gold targets. These targets were identified through geophysical survey acquisition and an independent review of gravity and magnetics datasets. The Salt Creek Project covers 223 square kilometres of land within the Goldfields region, an area highly prospective for gold, copper, and nickel.

According to Omnia Metals Executive Chairman, Patrick Glovac, the program represents an important step in unlocking the exploration potential of the Salt Creek project. He emphasized the underexplored nature of the asset, situated in a highly prospective region of Western Australia. The company plans to use the data generated from this initial drilling program to inform further exploration work, given the limited historical drilling targeting gold and copper in the lease area.

A detailed drillhole table with coordinates and depths is included in the company’s ASX release. This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Omnia Metals Group Ltd.