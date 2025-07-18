Augustus Minerals Discovers High-Grade Gold Vein at Music Well Project

Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG) has announced the discovery of a new high-grade gold vein at its Music Well project near Leonora, Western Australia. Augustus Minerals is a mineral explorer committed to exploring its two prospective projects with a focus on gold and critical minerals in Western Australia. The discovery was made during ongoing fieldwork in June, with assays revealing significant gold mineralisation at Teutonic East, along strike from Northern Star’s Wonder Gold Operations.

The newly discovered vein spans 300 metres and has returned assays including 62.2g/t gold, 23.6g/t gold, and 23.8g/t gold. Visible gold was observed in samples from a pyritic quartz vein at the Teutonic East prospect. Fieldwork at Black Cat East and Redcliffe West also continues to yield high-grade gold assays, including 27.83g/t gold and 5.05g/t gold at Black Cat East, and 24.66g/t gold at Redcliffe West, along with 8.17g/t gold at Dodd’s.

Andrew Ford, GM Exploration, stated that mapping and sampling at Music Well since its acquisition eight months ago has successfully expanded existing prospects and identified over eight new gold mineralised vein zones. He highlighted distinct clusters including the “Central Belt,” the “Black Cat-Bulls Head Zone,” and the “Dodd’s and Redcliffe West Zone.” Ford also noted that significant areas are obscured by thin cover, and geochemical methods are being assessed to test these areas, including soil sampling and shallow auger drilling.

Augustus Minerals plans to continue fieldwork to follow up on recent discoveries and explore previously unexplored areas. Heritage surveys are scheduled over Clifton East and St Patrick’s Well in preparation for RC/AC drilling, with surveys of other prospects to follow. The company is led by experienced directors and senior executives in exploration, mine development, and operations.