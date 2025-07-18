4DMedical Extends Collaboration with University of Michigan and Secures Government Grant

4DMedical Limited (ASX:4DX), a global leader in respiratory imaging technology that delivers unprecedented insights into lung function, announced the renewal of its contract with the University of Michigan Medical Center for a further three years. The contract, valued at approximately AUD$155,000, will provide the University of Michigan’s clinicians and researchers access to 4DMedical’s suite of structural lung analysis applications, including LDAi, LDAf, PHA, and investigational use of LTA, via the Enterprise Core Computing Platform (CCP). The contract runs from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2028.

In addition to the contract renewal, a recent multicentre study published in Respiratory Research highlighted the capabilities of 4DMedical’s X-ray Velocimetry Lung Ventilation Analysis Software (XV LVAS®). The study, involving U.S. Veterans, demonstrated that XV LVAS® can detect early and subtle forms of small airways disease often missed by standard tests. Researchers found that XV Technology® identifies disease-specific and severity-specific biomarker patterns in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

4DMedical also announced it has been awarded AUD$1.1 million in non-dilutive cash funding under Round 1 of Australia’s Economic Accelerator (AEA) Innovate grant program. This project is led by the University of Adelaide with partners including 4DMedical, the University of Melbourne, and the Australian Institute for Machine Learning. The funding will be used to develop novel AI-derived functional biomarkers using XV Technology® to enhance respiratory disease diagnosis and treatment.

Andreas Fouras, 4DMedical MD/CEO and Founder, expressed his enthusiasm for the continued partnership with the University of Michigan and the potential of the AEA grant. He stated that the biomarkers derived from XV LVAS® findings are game-changing for pulmonary imaging and that the AEA grant will accelerate the company’s progress in making its technology more accessible and impactful globally.