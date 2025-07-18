DigitalX Boosts Bitcoin Holdings with Further Acquisition

by Finance News Network July 18, 2025 10:38 AM

DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC) has announced the acquisition of an additional 57.5 Bitcoin at an average price of US$118,275, reinforcing its commitment to its Bitcoin-first treasury strategy. DigitalX is a leading Australian digital investment manager and the only ASX-listed crypto fund manager. As the longest-standing publicly listed digital asset company in Australia, DigitalX manages Australia’s first ASX-listed spot Bitcoin ETF (ASX:BTXX) and employs a Bitcoin Treasury strategy to generate value for shareholders.

The acquisition, funded through reallocation of existing digital asset holdings, brings DigitalX’s total Bitcoin holdings to 425.1 BTC, valued at $78.2 million. This includes 232.1 BTC held directly and 193.0 BTC held via 881,000 units in the ASX-listed DigitalX Bitcoin ETF (BTXX). To date in July, DigitalX has acquired 167 Bitcoin, worth approximately $30.7 million.

Since the strategic investment announced on 8 July 2025, the company’s Bitcoin holdings have increased by 166.8 Bitcoin. This represents a 64.8% growth in Bitcoin per share, highlighting DigitalX’s focus on expanding its Bitcoin Treasury Strategy and cementing its position as the leading ASX-listed company for institutional-grade Bitcoin exposure.

The acquisition was authorised by the Board of DigitalX Limited. Further information can be found on the DigitalX website.


