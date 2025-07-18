American Rare Earths Advances Halleck Creek Project with Optimisation and Demonstration Plant

American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR) is progressing its Halleck Creek Rare Earths Project in Wyoming, USA, with mineral processing optimisation and preparations for a demonstration plant. American Rare Earths is a critical minerals company focused on reshaping the U.S. rare earths industry. Through its subsidiary Wyoming Rare (USA) Inc., the company is advancing the Halleck Creek Project in Wyoming—a world-class rare earth deposit with the potential to secure America’s critical mineral independence for generations.

The company has commenced mineral processing optimisation tests at the Cowboy State Mine, part of the Halleck Creek project, with the goal of increasing magnet rare earth recoveries. These tests will run parallel to existing mineral processing tests, exploring various milling methods and optimising mineral separation and concentration. Test mining is set to begin immediately at the Cowboy State Mine to provide bulk samples for the optimisation work and feedstock for the demonstration plant.

To further advance the project, American Rare Earths has ordered long-lead time equipment for the demonstration plant, including conventional magnetic separation equipment. The demonstration plant will showcase and fine-tune the rare earth production process at a larger scale. The company intends to use the mineral processing flow-sheet developed from the optimisation work as a blueprint for the plant, as well as future technical studies.

The optimisation work and demonstration plant are key steps in producing rare earth magnet oxides from Halleck Creek ore. While the optimisation work extends the Cowboy State Mine Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) publication timeline, these efforts are crucial for demonstrating the project’s technical and economic viability to potential investors, strategic partners, and creditors.