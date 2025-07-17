Couche-Tard Abandons $70.6 Billion 7-Eleven Bid

Company News

by Finance News Network July 18, 2025 08:58 AM

Alimentation Couche-Tard, the Canadian convenience store giant, has dropped its $US45.8 billion ($70.6 billion) takeover offer for Seven & i Holdings Co, the Japanese operator of 7-Eleven. Couche-Tard stated that Seven & i refused meaningful engagement throughout the nearly year-long pursuit, prompting the withdrawal of the bid. Alimentation Couche-Tard is a Canadian multinational convenience store company that operates a large network of stores across North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Seven & i Holdings is a Japanese retail group primarily known for operating 7-Eleven convenience stores, Ito-Yokado supermarkets, and Sogo and Seibu department stores.

Couche-Tard expressed its frustration in a letter to Seven & i’s board, stating, “There has been no sincere or constructive engagement from 7&i that would facilitate the advancement of any proposal.” The Canadian company accused Seven & i of engaging in “a calculated campaign of obfuscation and delay,” which they claimed was detrimental to the Japanese company and its shareholders. This breakdown in communication led Couche-Tard to abandon the acquisition attempt.

Following the announcement, Seven & i’s stock experienced a sharp decline, plummeting as much as 9.6 per cent in early trading in Tokyo. In response to the takeover interest, Seven & i had been working to solidify its position as an independent entity, including appointing Stephen Dacus as chief executive officer, selling its superstore business for $US5.4 billion, proposing a ¥2 trillion share buyback, and planning a listing of its US business.

Seven & i released a statement expressing its disappointment with Couche-Tard’s decision. The Japanese company refuted what it described as “numerous mischaracterizations” in Couche-Tard’s letter. Seven & i reaffirmed its commitment to its standalone value creation plan and stated its intention to swiftly improve key operational areas.


Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?