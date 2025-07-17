Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) has released an amended version of its market announcement concerning the Midrim Field & AI Program, initially lodged with the ASX on 15 July 2025. Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) is an explorer and developer of world-class critical mineral projects. Pivotal holds the flagship Horden Lake property, which contains a JORC compliant Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 37mt @ 1.1% CuEq.

The updated announcement, titled “Midrim Field & AI Program Initiated Targeting High-Grade Cu,” includes a comprehensive summary of assay composites presented in Table 1. Additional disclosure has been added to support balanced reporting, specifically addressing page 1 footnotes, Figure 6, and JORC Table 2 data aggregation.

Pivotal Metals is targeting new high-grade Cu-Ni-PGM deposits related to existing occurrences and applying a new discovery focus and methods. The Belleterre-Angliers Greenstone Belt (BAGB) project area is located 85 km south of Rouyn-Noranda and is extremely well serviced by infrastructure, including an extensive electrical grid, road and rail network, and skilled labour force. A field team has been mobilised to complete mapping and sampling ahead of targeted surface geophysical surveys, with results expected in Q3 2025.

According to Pivotal Metals, no other material changes have been made to the original announcement. The Managing Director authorised the release of the amended announcement. For further information, investors are encouraged to contact Pivotal Metals directly.