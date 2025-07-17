Silk Logistics Sets Scheme Meeting Date Following Supplementary Disclosure

Silk Logistics Holdings Limited (ASX:SLH) has announced that the Supreme Court of New South Wales has ordered a meeting of Silk Shareholders to consider and vote on the proposed acquisition of all shares in the company by DP World Australia Limited via a scheme of arrangement. Silk Logistics Holdings is a provider of integrated logistics, warehousing, and distribution solutions across Australia.

The Scheme Meeting will be held on Friday, 1 August 2025, at 10:00 am (Sydney time) at the offices of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu in Melbourne. A Supplementary Scheme Booklet containing updated information about the Scheme, including a Supplementary Independent Expert’s Report, has been released to shareholders. Silk Shareholders are encouraged to read the Supplementary Scheme Booklet in its entirety before deciding how to vote on the Scheme.

The company has arranged for the distribution of the Supplementary Scheme Booklet through electronic and postal methods. Shareholders who have nominated an electronic address will receive an email with instructions on how to view or download the booklet and lodge their proxy form online. Those who have elected to receive hard copies will receive a printed version along with a personalised proxy form and reply-paid envelope. Other shareholders will receive a letter with instructions on how to access the booklet electronically, along with a proxy form.

The Silk Directors continue to unanimously recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme, in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to the Independent Expert continuing to conclude that the Scheme is in the best interests of Silk Shareholders. Further information regarding the Scheme can be obtained by contacting investor@silklogistics.com.au or calling the Silk Shareholder Information Line on 1300 118 942 (within Australia) or +61 2 8023 5456 (outside Australia).