Scalare Partners Secures $3.0 Million Placement to Fund Tank Stream Labs Acquisition

Scalare Partners (ASX: SCP), a company focused on empowering visionary technology founders, has successfully secured commitments for a $3.0 million placement to institutional and sophisticated investors, including its own board and management. The placement, priced at $0.12 per share, will help fund the acquisition of Tank Stream Labs, one of Australia’s leading flexible space and service providers for tech companies, as announced on 14 July 2025. Scalare Partners offers a range of products and services to support founders as they scale their early-stage businesses. They are also deeply involved in the broader technology ecosystem, driving change through impactful initiatives such as the Tech Ready Women and the Australian Technologies Competition.

In addition to the placement, Scalare Partners is launching a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) Offer, aiming to raise up to $1.08 million. This SPP allows eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand to purchase shares at the same price of $0.12, up to a maximum of $30,000 per shareholder. The funds raised will be allocated to completing the Tank Stream Labs acquisition, making additional investments in portfolio companies, supporting general working capital needs, and covering the costs associated with the offers.

According to Scalare CEO Carolyn Breeze, the company is very pleased to have the support of both new and existing institutional and sophisticated investors. The placement involves the issuance of approximately 25.0 million new fully paid ordinary shares, along with one attaching option for every two new shares acquired. These options are exercisable at $0.18 and expire two years from the issue date. The issue price represents a discount of 29.4% to the last closing share price on 11 July 2025.

The SPP Offer and the issuance of attaching options are contingent upon shareholder approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for approximately 28 August 2025. Novus Capital, GBA Capital, and Blackpeak Capital acted as the joint lead managers and bookrunners for the placement. Trading in the new shares is expected to commence on 3 September 2025.