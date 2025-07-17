InVert Graphite Confirms High-Grade Graphite at Morogoro Project

InVert Graphite Limited (ASX:IVG) has announced promising initial trench results from its Morogoro Project in Tanzania. InVert Graphite is an Australian company focused on the exploration and development of critical minerals in Tanzania and South Australia. The company’s announcement details high-grade graphite discoveries at the Kumba deposit.

The first two trenches excavated at Kumba have yielded significant zones of graphite mineralisation. Trench TRUM23-002 returned 212 metres at 13.5% Total Graphitic Carbon (TGC), including a 40-metre section grading 18.5% TGC with peaks up to 29% TGC. Trench TRUM23-001 showed 312 metres at 8.8% TGC, including 30 metres at 12.2% TGC. Results are still pending from three additional trenches at Kumba and three at Kasanga.

CEO Andrew Lawson expressed enthusiasm about the initial findings, stating these results validate the company’s acquisition of the Morogoro Project. InVert Graphite is currently developing drill site access to commence an initial Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program to further investigate the trench results and test for mineralisation at depth.

The company is mobilising an RC drill rig to test for mineralisation at depth below the trenches. These activities follow InVert’s successful prospectus raising and ASX relisting last month.