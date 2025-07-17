Navigator Global Investments (NGI) Reports 7% AUM Increase in June Quarter

Navigator Global Investments (ASX: NGI), a diversified alternative asset management company dedicated to partnering with leading management teams who operate institutional quality businesses globally, has released its June 2025 quarterly update, showcasing substantial growth in assets under management (AUM). The firm reported a 7% increase in total NGI firm-level AUM, reaching USD86 billion (AUD131 billion) by the end of the quarter. This represents a 15% rise for the FY25 financial year, driven by growth across NGI’s strategic partner firms. Ownership-adjusted AUM saw a 2% increase, totaling USD28 billion (AUD43 billion).

The company highlighted strong performance across its partner firms, attributing this to the attractive environment created by ongoing geopolitical and market volatility. NGI Strategic AUM increased by 5% to USD12 billion, with Private Markets’ AUM up 14%. Despite challenges in the global investment and fundraising landscape, NGI experienced select inflows into higher fee-yielding asset classes, particularly within Lighthouse Partners’ hedge fund strategies and NGI’s private markets partner firms.

Lighthouse Partners (LHP) experienced a slight decrease of 0.4% in AUM, ending the quarter at USD15.9 billion, but finished FY25 up 1.1% year-on-year. Strong inflows into higher fee-yielding hedge fund strategies, coupled with positive investment performance, were partially offset by outflows in the lower fee-yielding Managed Accounts Services business. NGI Strategic Partner Firms’ AUM increased by 5% over the quarter, and inflows are expected to continue as those firms progress through their respective fundraising periods.