CAR Group Anticipates Net Income Dip

CAR Group [ASX:CAR] has released its financial year 2025 guidance, anticipating a net income between $273 million and $277 million for the period ending June 30. This reflects a growth of 9 to 11 per cent from the prior financial year. The company also expects revenue in the range of $1.181 billion to $1.185 billion, representing an 8 per cent increase, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of $618 million to $622 million.

CAR Group operates in the online automotive classifieds business. It connects buyers and sellers of vehicles, motorcycles, and other related products and services. Outgoing chief executive Cameron McIntyre noted the company’s strong position, stating, “We operate in large, underpenetrated addressable markets, and we have multiple levers available to drive future growth. The business is in excellent shape with a strong balance sheet and a prudent approach to leverage placing us in a great position to invest in innovation and deliver exceptional outcomes for our customers.”

In a separate announcement, CAR Group revealed that McIntyre will step down from his role as chief executive officer, effective August 15. He will be succeeded by current chief financial officer William Elliott. McIntyre has been with the company for a long time and has overseen a period of significant growth and expansion.

The full audited results for FY25, along with the outlook for FY26, are scheduled to be released on August 11.