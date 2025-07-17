Bryah Identifies High-Grade Antimony in Canada

Bryah Resources (ASX: BYH) has identified significant high-grade antimony at its Golden Pike project in New Brunswick, Canada. Bryah Resources is an Australian exploration company focused on discovering and developing mineral resources. The company actively explores for base metals, precious metals, and battery minerals across its portfolio of projects.

The discovery came through a due diligence program before Bryah exercised its option with Globex Mining earlier this month to acquire 100% of the Golden Pike project. Sampling from Rockport Mining in 2008 revealed antimony grades as high as 53% in boulders. Desktop studies of historical data have also identified numerous prospective areas to guide future exploration programs.

The price of antimony has seen a dramatic increase, rising from approximately $8,500 per metric tonne in 2019 to as high as $92,000 per metric tonne in early 2024. This surge is attributed to a combination of supply constraints and growing demand. A five-hole exploration drilling campaign undertaken by Globex Mining in 2016 and 2017, targeting gold at the Albright Brook area, also identified antimony mineralisation.

Bryah’s new chief executive officer, Greg Hill, expressed enthusiasm about the antimony opportunity at the Golden Pike gold project. Hill stated that he is confident the project will bring a step change in value to Bryah shareholders after completing a robust due diligence process. Mr. Hill, who assumed his role on July 1, brings over 30 years of experience in the resources sector, including mineral processing, feasibility studies, and large-scale project execution.