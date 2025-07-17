Locksley Resources Limited (ASX: LKY / OTCQB: LKYRF) has announced promising results from its structural geology mapping program at the Mojave Critical Minerals Project in California. Locksley Resources is an ASX-listed explorer focused on critical minerals and base metals, with assets in both the United States of America and Australia. The company’s recent work has confirmed expanded antimony and rare earth element (REE) targets, paving the way for an expanded drilling program.

The mapping, conducted by a specialist structural geologist, identified multiple mineralised trends at both the Desert Antimony Mine (DAM) and El Campo prospects. At DAM, up to three antimony-rich vein positions were confirmed within a north-north-east to south-south-west corridor, with additional east-west trending structures mapped. For the El Campo REE Project, a steep 70-80° south-west dipping shear was confirmed, increasing the mineralisation potential within Locksley’s claims and making it amenable to underground mining methods. New exploration targets were also defined at El Campo, including the South Fault, identified as a potentially mineralised structure for REEs.

The company has completed 3D geological models for both prospects, which will be used to refine drill targeting and assist in defining JORC Exploration Targets. An expanded drilling program is being planned at DAM, with a new Plan of Operations (POO) to be submitted to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in late July. Approval is expected in early September, enabling an expanded RC drilling program in Q3 2025.

Locksley’s Technical Director, Julian Woodcock, noted that the structural mapping program has significantly advanced their understanding of both prospects, confirming the mineralised trends and providing a solid geology model for refining drill targeting. This news comes as Apple recently invested US$500 million into MP Materials to secure domestic rare earth magnets, underscoring the strategic importance of the Mojave region. Locksley is well-positioned to capitalise on this shift as it advances its exploration programs.