InVert Graphite Confirms High-Grade Graphite at Morogoro Project

InVert Graphite Limited (ASX:IVG) has announced promising initial trench results from its Morogoro Project in Tanzania. InVert Graphite is an Australian company focused on exploration and development of critical minerals in Tanzania and South Australia. The results confirm wide zones of high-grade graphite at surface at the Kumba deposit.

The first two trenches at Kumba yielded significant graphite mineralisation. Trench TRUM23-002 returned 212 metres at 13.5% Total Graphitic Carbon (TGC), including a 40-metre section at 18.5% TGC with peaks up to 29.0% TGC. Trench TRUM23-001 showed 312 metres at 8.8% TGC, including 30 metres at 12.2% TGC. Results are pending from three additional trenches at Kumba and three at Kasanga.

In response to the positive findings, InVert is mobilising a Reverse Circulation (RC) drill rig to assess the depth of the graphite mineralisation. Field crews are currently developing drill site access to facilitate the upcoming drilling program. The Morogoro project is strategically located approximately 25km south of the town of Morogoro and ~200km west of Dar es Salaam.

Andrew Lawson, CEO of InVert Graphite, expressed enthusiasm about the results, stating that they validate the company’s acquisition of the Morogoro Project. He added that the team is focused on establishing access tracks and preparing for the drilling program to further explore the extent of the graphite deposit.