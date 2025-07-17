BPH Global Ltd Reports Strong Second Month Revenue Growth for Seaweed Business

BPH Global Ltd (ASX: BP8) has announced encouraging revenue results for the second month of trading from its seaweed sales operations in Indonesia. The company, which focuses on sourcing, processing, and exporting sustainably harvested seaweed, reported total revenue of A$177,316 for the period of 15 June to 14 July 2025. This represents a 17.7% increase compared to the A$150,646 recorded in the previous month (14 May to 15 June 2025), demonstrating sustained demand for its products.

Sales during the June reporting period were primarily made to wholesale buyers within Indonesia. BPH Global is currently processing international shipments, which are expected to be reflected in the July revenue results. All sales were conducted under the existing Sales Cooperation Agreement with PT Kebula Raya Bestari. The seaweed is sourced through partnerships with local coastal farming communities in the Nunukan region of Indonesia, supporting the company’s sustainability and community engagement efforts.

According to Managing Director Matthew Leonard, the company is encouraged by the strong performance of its Indonesian seaweed venture. He stated that customer interest remains high, and the company is focused on scaling up production, securing trade financing, and progressing offtake discussions. The operational focus will remain on scaling volumes to meet growing demand, maintaining product quality, and strengthening market presence.

BPH Global is committed to providing monthly updates on the sales volumes from its Indonesia-based seaweed operations. Further information can be found on the company website. The announcement was authorised for release by the Board of the Company.