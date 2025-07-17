New World Resources Board Recommends Revised CAML Takeover Offer

New World Resources Limited (NWC), an ASX-listed company focused on discovering and developing mineral resources, has announced that its board is recommending shareholders accept a revised takeover offer from Central Asia Metals Plc (CAML). The revised offer comes after a matching right process, resulting in a Deed of Variation to the Bid Implementation Deed (BID) between New World and CAML.

Under the revised terms, CAML has increased its offer price to $0.065 per share. Crucially, CAML has also waived the Takeover Bid Condition, making the offer unconditional. This means that New World shareholders who accept CAML’s offer will receive payment within five business days of validly accepting. Additionally, New World and CAML have entered into a revised US$6.5 million non-binding loan facility term sheet, where the drawdown of funds is no longer conditional on CAML obtaining a relevant interest in more than 50% of New World’s shares.

The New World Board has unanimously determined that the improved CAML Offer is superior to the current offer from Kinterra, both in terms of price and conditions. Consequently, the board recommends that New World shareholders accept the CAML Offer, and intends to accept the CAML Offer themselves in respect of all shares they own or control, assuming no superior proposal emerges. The CAML Offer officially opens today, July 17, 2025, and is scheduled to remain open until 7pm (AEST) on August 18, 2025, unless extended.

While recommending the CAML Offer, the New World Board advises shareholders to take no action regarding the Kinterra Offer. Shareholders are also advised to consider delaying acceptance of the CAML Offer to see if a superior competing offer emerges before the offer period concludes. Further details supporting the board’s recommendation will be provided in a Target’s Statement to be sent to shareholders in approximately one week.