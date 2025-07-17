Cyprium Metals Receives Further $2.5 Million Payment for Surplus Generator Sale

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM), a copper developer focused on the phased restart of the Nifty Copper Complex in the Paterson region of Western Australia, has announced the receipt of a further $2.5 million payment related to the sale of surplus generators. This incremental payment follows prior announcements made on 22 November 2024, 17 February 2025, and 1 July 2025, regarding the generator sale.

The payment, equivalent to USD 1.6 million, increases the total payments received by Cyprium to USD 4.4 million (AUD 6.8 million). The remaining balance of USD 1.6 million (approximately AUD 2.5 million) is anticipated to be received during the third quarter of the year, contingent upon the achievement of final milestones associated with logistics and export processes.

Cyprium Metals Limited is an ASX-listed Australian copper company. Its flagship property is the Nifty Copper Complex in Western Australia, which previously produced significant copper from both oxide and sulphide resources. The company’s other assets include significant copper-focused properties in the Paterson and Murchison Provinces, including multiple defined resources.

The announcement was authorised for release by the Cyprium Executive Chair. Further details about the company and its projects can be found on the Cyprium Metals website.