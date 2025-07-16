Hot Stocks: Brightstar Resources, Great Boulder Resources, CAR Group

Wall Street rebounded overnight after early jitters sparked by reports that President Donald Trump was preparing to fire Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell. The S&P 500 initially dipped but recovered as Trump denied the claim, closing 0.32% higher at 6,263.70. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.26%, marking its ninth record close this year, while the Dow Jones rose 0.53% after having been down more than 260 points earlier in the session.

Markets remain sensitive to speculation over Powell’s position, with Trump continuing to pressure the Fed to slash rates, even calling for a 3-point cut. Powell has defended the central bank’s stance, arguing that inflationary pressures from Trump’s own tariffs have constrained monetary policy. Inflation concerns were reinforced by this week’s consumer and producer price data, with analysts warning that the full impact of tariffs is yet to be felt by consumers. Bank earnings were mixed, with Goldman Sachs rising nearly 1% after beating expectations, while Bank of America and Morgan Stanley slipped despite strong results. Gold, iron ore and bitcoin all advanced, while Brent crude was little changed.

What’s ahead in Australia

Australian shares are set to bounce back, with SPI200 futures pointing up 55 points to 8590. The local dollar rose to US65.27¢ ahead of the June labour force report, due at 11:30am AEST. Markets will be watching employment and unemployment figures closely after the RBA surprised by holding rates steady last month. Also due Thursday are quarterly results from Santos, Yancoal Australia, Alcoa, Gold Road Resources and Genesis Minerals. Later tonight, investors will turn to US retail sales and jobless claims data for further signs of economic momentum.

Brightstar ramps up output as new FTV Lode discovery boosts in-mine potential

Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) reported a strong June 2025 quarter with ore production at its Second Fortune underground mine up 25% from the March quarter, totalling 35kt at 3.3g/t Au for 4koz. Production at the Fish underground mine commenced, with first ore hauled for processing under a toll agreement with Genesis Minerals. A significant in-mine exploration discovery was made at Second Fortune, where the newly identified “FTV Lode” extends mineralisation beyond a previously defined fault zone. Drilling to expand this lode is underway. At Fish, surface and underground drilling is targeting resource extensions and upgrades. These developments are part of Brightstar’s longer-term goal of reaching 200koz per annum within five years.

Great Boulder’s Ironbark study reveals high-margin gold opportunity at Side Well

Great Boulder Resources (ASX:GBR) released a scoping study for the Ironbark deposit within its Side Well Gold Project, indicating strong economics with a pre-tax NPV of A$137m and IRR of 152% at a spot gold price of A$5,064/oz. The project targets 79,000oz over two stages and benefits from shallow, high-grade geometry. While no processing agreement is yet in place, discussions are ongoing with nearby mills. The company has ~A$15m in cash and is advancing approvals, exploration, and partner engagement for future development.

CAR Group names new CEO as FY25 estimates show 12% earnings surge

CAR Group (ASX:CAR) announced the CEO transition from Cameron McIntyre to current CFO William Elliott, effective 15 August 2025. McIntyre has led the company through substantial growth, transforming it into an ASX Top 50 company with a global footprint. FY25 financial estimates reflect strong performance: 12% growth in proforma revenue to ~A$1.14bn, proforma EBITDA of A$638–642m, and adjusted NPAT up 11–12% to ~A$378m. The company remains confident heading into FY26, with continued focus on scale, innovation, and growth opportunities.