Canyon Resources Commences Construction of Key Infrastructure for Minim Martap Bauxite Project

Canyon Resources Limited (ASX: CAY), a leading bauxite developer focused on its flagship Minim Martap Bauxite Project, has announced the commencement of construction for the Inland Rail Facility (IRF) at Makor, Cameroon, along with upgrades to the ore haulage access road. Canyon Resources is developing the Minim Martap Bauxite Project in Cameroon. The company is working to become the next major ASX-listed bauxite producer.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the site, attended by government officials, community representatives, Canyon’s Executive Chairman Mark Hohnen, and representatives from cornerstone investor Eagle Eye Asset Holdings Pte. Ltd. The commencement of construction follows the Cameroon Government’s approval of the site location, underscoring the company’s commitment to accelerating the project’s development.

The IRF and upgraded access road are critical infrastructure components for transporting bauxite from the Minim Martap mine to the Port of Douala. Canyon Resources has secured rail access from Makor to the Port of Douala, and 65,000 m² of land for the storage and loading of bauxite at the port. This will enable the Company to efficiently store and transport up to 6Mtpa of bauxite ore, which the Company intends to ultimately expand to 10Mtpa in line with increased production at Minim Martap.

According to Canyon Executive Chairman Mark Hohnen, these developments are key milestones as the company progresses towards its goal of commencing production in early 2026 and delivering its first bauxite shipment in the first half of 2026. Engineering work for rail and port infrastructure is slated to begin soon, aligning with the company’s timeline for production. Canyon CEO, Peter Secker, noted that the execution of these key project items will coincide with other infrastructure development works to underpin the Project’s supply chain.