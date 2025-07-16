Takeovers Panel to Review New World Resources Decision

The Takeovers Panel has received an application from Kinterra Capital GP Corp II, acting as general partner of the Kinterra Critical Materials & Infrastructure Opportunities Fund II, LP, for a review of its decision in the matter of New World Resources Limited 02. The initial decision is referenced as TP25/058. New World Resources (ASX: 03R) is an ASX-listed company in the resources sector; its activities involve mineral exploration and development.

The application specifically seeks a review of the Panel’s earlier ruling concerning New World Resources. Kinterra Capital, in its capacity as general partner, is challenging the Panel’s original determination.

As of this announcement, a review Panel has not yet been appointed to consider the application. Consequently, no decision has been made regarding whether the Panel will conduct further proceedings in this matter.

The Takeovers Panel has stated it will refrain from commenting on the merits of the application at this time. Further updates will be provided as the review process unfolds.