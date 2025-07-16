Imugene Completes $22.5 Million Placement and Launches $15 Million Share Purchase Plan

Company News

by Finance News Network July 16, 2025 01:18 PM

Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing novel immunotherapies, has successfully completed a $22.5 million placement to new Australian and international institutional and sophisticated investors. The placement involved the issue of 68.2 million new fully paid ordinary shares at a price of $0.33 per share. Bell Potter Securities Limited and E&P Capital Pty Ltd acted as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners to the Placement.

Following the placement, Imugene has launched a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) to raise up to a further $15 million. The SPP is offered to existing eligible shareholders at the same price of $0.33 per share, with applications capped at $100,000 per shareholder. Participants in both the placement and SPP will receive three free attaching listed options for every four new shares subscribed. These options have an exercise price of $0.43 and will expire on 30 March 2026. Upon exercising each of these options, participants will receive an additional listed option with an exercise price of $0.86 and an expiration date of 30 June 2028.

The proceeds from the capital raising will primarily fund the azer-cel program through to the initiation of a pivotal clinical trial, expected in CY26. Imugene anticipates a pro-forma cash balance of $64 million as of 30 June 2025, post-completion of the offer. Managing Director and CEO Leslie Chong said the funds from the placement and SPP would put the company in a strong position to progress the azer-cel program.

The company expects that the potential exercise of the attaching options could provide up to $36.6 million of additional near-term funding. This would extend the company’s cash runway into mid-CY27. The SPP is subject to shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting expected to be held in August 2025.


Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?