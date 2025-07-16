BluGlass showcases GaN lasers at ICNS-15

ASX-listed BluGlass (ASX:BLG) has unveiled major performance improvements in its gallium nitride (GaN) laser technology during an invited presentation at the International Congress on Nitride Semiconductors (ICNS-15) in Malmö, Sweden.

The company highlighted a 16% year-on-year increase in multi-mode power conversion efficiency, reaching 43%, and showcased a narrow-linewidth 685kHz distributed feedback (DFB) laser, extending the application reach of its visible laser portfolio. These advances unlock new potential for quantum computing, secure communications, and wearable medical devices.

BluGlass also expanded its demonstrated single-mode wavelengths to include aqua-marine (488nm) and light green (504nm), with true green in development—adding to its existing violet and blue GaN lasers.

CEO Jim Haden said the breakthroughs were helping customers target precise atomic interactions critical in quantum and biotech applications. He added that BluGlass’ compact DFB lasers could play a key role in enabling secure quantum communication, a market projected to reach US$125bn by 2030.

The company is also partnering with North Carolina State University through the CLAWS Hub to accelerate development using advanced DFB modelling.