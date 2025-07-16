Future Generation Global Boosts Interim Dividend

Future Generation Global has announced an increase to its fully franked interim dividend, raising it to 4¢ per share. This decision follows a robust performance, with the company achieving a 20.8 per cent return in the 12 months leading up to June 30. Future Generation Global is an investment company that provides shareholders with exposure to a portfolio of global equities. It also supports Australian charities focused on children and youth mental health.

The increased dividend translates to an annualised yield of 5.3 per cent fully franked, or 7.6 per cent grossed up. This marks the sixth consecutive year that the Listed Investment Company (LIC) has increased its dividend payout. The company’s consistent dividend growth reflects its commitment to delivering value to shareholders.

Chief Executive of Future Generation, Caroline Gurney, highlighted the strength of the results in the face of ongoing market volatility. She credited the Investment Committee’s strategic adjustments earlier in the year, along with the disciplined approach of the company’s pro bono fund managers, for instilling confidence in their ability to continue generating long-term value for shareholders. The company outperformed the MSCI AC World Index (AUD) by 2.8 percentage points.

The dividend payment is scheduled to be made later this year. Shareholders can anticipate receiving the increased dividend as the company continues its trajectory of sustained growth and performance.