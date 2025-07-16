Newmont Completes $470 Million Asset Sales

Newmont Corporation has finalised the sale of its stakes in Greatland Resources and Discovery Silver Corp, generating a combined $470 million in after-tax cash proceeds. These divestments align with Newmont’s ongoing strategy to offload non-core assets and streamline its investment portfolio. Newmont is a leading gold and copper producer. The company explores for, develops, and operates mining properties.

These sales mark a significant step in Newmont’s 2025 capital strategy. The company now anticipates total proceeds of $3 billion from asset sales this year. The funds will be used to strengthen the balance sheet and enhance shareholder returns, demonstrating a commitment to disciplined capital allocation.

The Greatland stake, acquired as part of the 2024 sale of the Telfer operation and its 70 per cent interest in the Havieron project, generated a 230 per cent return relative to the initial transaction value. Despite the sale, Newmont retains a 9.9 per cent holding in Greatland. Similarly, Newmont has divested its entire holding of Discovery Silver shares, obtained through the 2025 sale of the Porcupine mine. This exit yielded a 200 per cent return, with Newmont waiving provisions in their prior investor rights agreement to facilitate the transaction.

Newmont has reaffirmed that it remains on track to meet its 2025 guidance, bolstering investor confidence in its strategic direction. The company says these equity sales further simplify its investment portfolio, supporting its focus on tier-one gold and copper assets with strong free cash flow and long mine lives.