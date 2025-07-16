Critica Advances Jupiter Project in WA

Critica (ASX:CRI) is progressing its Jupiter Project in Western Australia, following positive results from a metallurgical testwork program. Critica is a mineral exploration company focused on identifying and developing critical mineral resources. The company’s primary focus is on rare earth elements, essential for various high-tech applications.

The testwork, conducted in Vietnam, demonstrated Jupiter’s capacity to produce high-quality, upgraded material using conventional, low-cost beneficiation methods. The results revealed that beneficiation of Jupiter’s clay-hosted mineralisation, through wet low intensity magnetic separation and froth flotation, yielded a beneficiation grade of 15,000 parts per million (ppm) total rare earth oxide (TREO).

Notably, the testwork also produced 1,400ppm heavy rare earth oxide (HREO) and 5,200ppm neodymium-praseodymium+HREO, accompanied by a 95% mass reduction. Critica reports these findings support the development of Jupiter as a significant contributor to the magnet rare earth supply chain. The company will now optimise its resource model to prioritise HREO-rich zones, with results expected in the coming weeks.

According to CEO Jacob Deysel, the results reflect a technically sound, low-cost beneficiation route, aligning with Critica’s vision of transitioning from explorer to near-term developer. He emphasised the exceptional 94.5% mass reduction achieved, which significantly reduces the volume of material requiring chemical processing, lowering capital and operating costs, minimising environmental impact, and enhancing permitting outcomes.


