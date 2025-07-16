Inca Minerals Expands Gold-Antimony System

Inca Minerals (ASX:ICG) has received encouraging rock chip sampling results from its Hurricane Project in Queensland, extending the known gold and antimony mineralisation ahead of an upcoming drilling program. The results build upon previous sampling, confirming the presence of an orogenic system at the site. Inca Minerals is a junior mineral explorer focused on discoveries in the Northern Territory, Western Australia, and Queensland. The company has a market capitalisation of $16.35 million.

Multiple samples returned gold grades exceeding 10 grams per tonne, with a peak value of 69.5g/t gold. Antimony values reached up to 6.5%. Inca Minerals says these results demonstrate the growing scale and geological complexity of the Hurricane system, highlighting the potential for high-grade shoots and broader mineralised zones.

Field preparations are progressing at the Hurricane Project, with a bulldozer currently on-site constructing drill pads and access tracks. A reverse circulation rig has been secured, and drilling is scheduled to commence immediately upon completion of the site works. The Hurricane Project, situated in the Hodgkinson Province of northeastern Queensland, exhibits mineralisation consistent with sediment-hosted orogenic gold systems, characterised by a core antimony-arsenic-gold-silver geochemical signature.

The price of antimony has undergone what one seasoned investor called “one of the most dramatic price increases in the commodities sector”. Prices jumped from US$5,500 per tonne in 2019 to between US$57,000 and US$60,000 per tonne in 2025.