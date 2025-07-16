Bryah Resources Highlights Antimony Potential at Golden Pike Project

Bryah Resources Limited (ASX: BYH), a company focused on energy metals exploration in Western Australia and Canada, has completed due diligence on its Golden Pike Project in New Brunswick, Canada. The due diligence process has confirmed the antimony potential of the high-grade gold project. Bryah has exercised its option to acquire the Golden Pike Project.

Historical data, including a 2008 soil sampling program, revealed significant antimony values, with boulders grading up to 53% Sb. Exploration drilling by Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. in 2016-2017 also identified antimony mineralisation. Drill hole DPA-16-01 intersected 12.5% Sb over 0.5 metres from 76.50 metres, while drill hole DPA-16-03 encountered 4.74% Sb and 2.38 g/t Au over 0.3 metres from 17.70 metres.

Bryah Resources’ CEO, Greg Hill, commented on the opportunity to explore the antimony potential in addition to the gold opportunity at the Golden Pike Project. Antimony is recognised as a critical mineral by several countries due to its essential role in manufacturing and national security. It is primarily used in PV cells, flame retardants, metal alloys, and semiconductors.

The company plans further exploration work, including additional drilling, to explore both the gold mineralisation and the two drill intersects of antimony, with the aim of increasing the overall resource size and infill drilling to define an Inferred and Indicated resource.