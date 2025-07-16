ClearVue Solar Façade Achieves 2.6-Year Payback in Hong Kong Trial

ClearVue Technologies Limited (ASX:CPV), an Australian technology company that integrates solar technology into building façade and rooftop surfaces, announced that its solar façade solutions have achieved a payback period of just 2.6 years in a Hong Kong government trial. The company’s advanced, patented glass technology preserves glass transparency while generating energy. The trial, conducted by the Hong Kong Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD), demonstrated the significant contribution of ClearVue’s technology to decreasing building energy requirements.

The EMSD report highlighted ClearVue’s technology as a “paradigm shift” in building design, transforming glass buildings into solar PV arrays. According to the report, applying the trial results to a 40-storey building in 15 cities could offset between 74% and 125% of the building’s annual energy needs. ClearVue is launching a Hong Kong subsidiary and R&D joint venture with LandVac. The trial featured ClearVue’s Solar Vacuum-Insulated Glazing (VIG), which achieved superior thermal insulation, recording internal surface temperatures 7.74°C lower than standard windows during peak heat.

Interim CEO Douglas Hunt stated that the independently captured results demonstrate the impact ClearVue Solar VIG can have on driving a sustainable built environment. He also noted that the short payback periods make deploying their solutions a logical choice. ClearVue products are classified as A2-s1, d0 rating making the products appropriate for deployment on buildings over 18m high and in high-risk environments like hospitals, schools and hotels.

The company will now leverage the final report and official certification to accelerate its commercialisation activities. The EMSD trial, which commenced in July 2024, assessed the performance of ClearVue’s Vision Glass photovoltaic (PV) glazing technology, measuring energy generation, thermal performance, and impact on building energy efficiency. The ClearVue Solar VIGs will continue to be monitored for another 12 months and remain permanently installed at EMSD headquarters.