Future Generation Global (FGG) Announces Increased Interim Dividend Following Strong Portfolio Performance

Future Generation Global (ASX: FGG), an investment company providing shareholders with exposure to leading global fund managers and donating 1% of their assets to mental health initiatives, has announced an increased fully franked interim dividend. The decision follows a strong performance by the company’s investment portfolio, which outperformed the MSCI AC World Index (AUD) by 2.8% in the 12 months to 30 June 2025. This strong performance enabled the Board of Directors to increase the fully franked interim dividend to 4.0 cents per share.

The increased dividend represents an annualised fully franked interim dividend yield of 5.3% and a grossed-up dividend yield of 7.6%. According to the company, these yields are significantly higher than both the average global equity market yield and the average US equity market yield. Future Generation Global has increased its dividend every year for the past six years and has paid 48.7 cents per share in dividends since inception in 2015, including the value of franking credits.

Jennifer Westacott AC, Chair of Future Generation Global, noted that the company’s portfolio has delivered strong, risk-adjusted investment returns, enabling the increased dividend. CEO Caroline Gurney added that the company is pleased to have delivered investment portfolio outperformance with less risk than the market, during a volatile period.

The ex-dividend date is set for 18 November 2025, with a dividend record date of 19 November 2025. The payment date for the dividend is scheduled for 28 November 2025.