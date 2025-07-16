ImpediMed Announces Strong Q4 Sales Growth and Secures Additional Funding

ImpediMed Limited (ASX: IPD), a medical technology company that uses bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) technology to generate powerful data to maximise patient health, has announced a significant increase in US sales for the fourth quarter of FY25. The company produces the SOZO® Digital Health Platform, which is FDA-cleared, CE-marked, and ARTG-listed for multiple indications. This surge in sales has qualified ImpediMed for an additional US$5.0 million in funding under its growth capital facility with SWK Funding LLC.

US sales for Q4 FY25 reached 44 units, marking a 100% increase compared to the 22 units sold in the previous quarter and a 91% increase compared to the 23 units sold in Q4 FY24. Total Contract Value (TCV) for the quarter hit a record A$6.3 million, a 29% increase from the A$4.9 million recorded in Q3 FY25. This represents ImpediMed’s highest ever quarterly TCV. The company attributes this growth to initiatives implemented by the new leadership team, including improved guidelines, payor coverage, and dedicated team efforts, which have converted leads and opportunities into sales.

Notably, the US unit sales included a 9-unit contract with Legacy Health, a six-hospital health system serving the Portland, Oregon and Vancouver, Washington metro areas. Legacy Health plans to implement a lymphoedema prevention program using the SOZO® Digital Health Platform as part of its cancer survivorship strategy. Dr. Nathalie Johnson, Medical Director of the Legacy Cancer Institute, highlighted the importance of proactive lymphoedema screening in improving the quality of life for cancer survivors.

ImpediMed expects to maintain a similar level of sales in Q1 FY26, with further improvements anticipated in subsequent quarters. The company has elected to draw down the Tranche 2 funds of US$5 million, extending the interest-only period from 24 to 36 months. These funds will support growth and commercialisation activities as ImpediMed pursues its path to profitability. Further financial details will be provided in the Q4 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report, expected on 31 July 2025.