DigitalX (ASX:DCC) Reports A$75.6 Million in Treasury Holdings for June

DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC), a leading Australian digital investment manager and the only ASX-listed crypto fund manager, has released its treasury information for June 2025. The company, also listed on the OTCQB under the ticker DGGXF, reported total treasury holdings valued at approximately A$75.6 million as of June 30, 2025. This valuation reflects a recovery in digital asset markets, primarily driven by Bitcoin, and improved global sentiment following a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

The treasury holdings are composed of spot Bitcoin (65 BTC) valued at A$10.6 million, DigitalX Bitcoin ETF Units (880,956 units equivalent to 193 BTC) valued at A$32.1 million, other digital assets (125,955 SOL) valued at A$29.8 million, and cash at bank of A$3.0 million. DigitalX’s total Bitcoin exposure at the end of June was approximately 258 BTC, valued at A$42.8 million. The company also generated A$174,400 in staking revenue during June from its Solana (SOL) holdings.

On July 8, 2025, DigitalX announced it had secured commitments to raise approximately A$20.7 million through a strategic placement to global digital asset investors, including Animoca Brands, UTXO Management, and ParaFi Capital. Following the completion of the placement, DigitalX deployed approximately A$19.7 million into Bitcoin, acquiring an additional 109.3 BTC.

As of July 14, 2025, DigitalX’s total Bitcoin exposure has increased to 367.3 BTC, comprising 174.4 BTC held directly and indirect exposure to 192.9 BTC through its ASX-listed Bitcoin ETF (BTXX). This strategic move underscores DigitalX’s commitment to its Bitcoin-first strategy and reinforces its position as an ASX-listed vehicle for institutional-grade Bitcoin access.