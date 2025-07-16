Qube Research & Technologies (QRT), a London-based hedge fund, is preparing to establish a presence in the United States by opening an office in Houston. This marks a significant step for QRT, which has grown into a major player in the hedge fund industry over approximately seven years without having a US office. The new Houston location will concentrate on commodities, with plans to eventually incorporate physical trading activities. QRT is a global quantitative and systematic investment manager. The company combines data, research and technology to deliver consistent long-term returns for its investors.

To spearhead the US expansion, QRT has recruited Naveen Arora, formerly the co-head of US power trading at Goldman Sachs Group. Arora will play a key role in overseeing the development of the Houston office. While QRT has been actively trading US assets from its other global locations, the decision to establish a physical office in the US represents a strategic move to further capitalise on opportunities in the commodities market.

QRT’s other trading operations will continue to be managed from its existing international offices, which span from Sydney to Hong Kong, Dubai, and Aarhus in Denmark. The firm has not publicly disclosed the specific reasons behind its decision to open a US office at this time. Representatives from both QRT and Goldman Sachs have declined to provide further comment on the matter.

Commodities have become an increasingly attractive area for hedge funds in recent years, particularly natural gas and power. The demand for traders with expertise in these areas has risen sharply, driven by volatility, extreme weather events, and anticipated increases in electricity demand from AI data centres. The US boasts the largest concentration of fund managers globally, managing 81 per cent of industry assets, offering access to talent and trading infrastructure.